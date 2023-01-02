Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

For whatever it’s worth, BetOnline has Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch as the top favorites to win the women’s Royal Rumble.

Fightful Select says they were told by Rocky Romero that he keeps Tony Khan in the loop on some things, like talks between WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling surrounding Karl Anderson. Romero apparently said Khan was understanding and “cool” about it all.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there were originally plans for The Young Bucks to work Wrestle Kingdom 17 but that obviously changed at some point.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a “major WWE source” said even if the company could bring in Tyson Fury for the Royal Rumble match, booking him would be tricky because he’s “not willing to put people over or even look vulnerable.”

The Observer notes that when Dragon Lee was deciding whether to sign with AEW or WWE, some people who gave him advice believed he would “almost surely be lost in the mix in AEW” if he joined their roster.

