MLW Roundup: SuperFight adds Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards, DragonGate tag title match, more!

MLW is loading up the card for SuperFight on February 4 in Philadelphia.

The SuperFight main event was previously announced with Jacob Fatu cashing in his Battle Riot win to challenge Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

MLW booked another high-profile contest between Lio Rush and Davey Richards. This bout will serve as an unofficial rubber match between the two throughout their career. Richards won the CZW Championship from Rush in DEFY in 2017. Rush evened the score with a win in PWG in 2021.

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards in Philly Feb 4

MLW added another title bout with a little help from DragonGate. Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu will defend the Open the Twin Gate Championship in tag team action.

DRAGONGATE Open The Twin Gate Championship match featuring “Natural Vibes” (Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu) at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.



DRAGONGATE Open The Twin Gate Championship match featuring "Natural Vibes" (Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu) at MLW SuperFight'23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The official press release provided a description of what to expect from Kzy and Big Boss.

Getting crowds hyped with Kzy’s rapping and the Natural Vibes’ popular dancing en route to the ring, Natural Vibes may be the most popular unit in DRAGONGATE today. Upbeat, confident and oozing success, it’s hard to deny the excellence of Natural Vibes. Rapping in Japanese to the ring, Kzy (pronounced as “kay-zee”), Kzy shows his love for hip hop in everything he does. While entertaining, Kzy is a threat on the ground with moves like the Ganjigarame (Arm trap cobra clutch) as well as in the air, with his brilliant frog splash. Considered the leader of Natural Vibes, Kzy, is the veteran of the team, having debuted in 2006 and known for his leadership, making him the perfect counter for the outrageousness of Big Boss Shimizu. Once a protégé of CIMA, powerhouse wrestler Big Boss is the heavy hitter for the Natural Vibes faction. Anchoring a staggering six championship teams in DRAGONGATE, Big Boss is a signature tag team competitor. Look for Big Boss to unleash destruction as he hopes to deploy his marquee Shotput Slam (variation of a running chokeslam) or Big Boss Bomb on his MLW challengers February 4th. While known for his devastation, Big Boss has a fun side, known for his humor and multi-colored hair. With their goal of one day being champions and fighting around the world, now their dream is realized as they defend `their tag team champion stateside in MLW for the first-time ever.

The Natural Vibes duo sent a message to the MLW locker room looking for a challenge.

Taya Valkyrie’s next challenger for the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship was revealed. Delmi Exo will try her hand at dethroning La Wera Loca. Exo wrestled in MLW before alongside her sister, Ashley Vox, as the Sea Stars tag team.

Will @TheTayaValkyrie topple one of the most promising challengers to her title reign?



Will @TheTayaValkyrie topple one of the most promising challengers to her title reign?

MLW is also bringing in B3CCA for the women’s division. The newcomer has been breaking out on the northeast wrestling circuit. No opponent has been named yet for SuperFight.

B3CCA is a breakout star on the northeast wrestling circuit. Igniting roars from the fans with her breathtaking 450 splash, B3CCA has quickly captured the attention of promoters around the world.



️ https://t.co/qFqQJOUYBB ️ Philly February 4 pic.twitter.com/hNQAZNi9Ej — MLW (@MLW) January 13, 2023

If you’re in the mood for a super brawl at SuperFight, MLW has you covered with a hardcore Battle of the Bastards between Rickey Shane Page and 1 Called Manders.

You ready for a Battle of the Bastards?



You ready for a Battle of the Bastards?

Moving into the current TV product on Fusion. Last week saw the new era British Bulldogs earn a win over the Bomaye Fight Club, but Alex Kane still has his grubby mitts on the stolen Opera Cup trophy. Lince Dorado won gold from Shun Skywalker in the form of the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Cesar Duran announced plans to promote under the Azteca Lucha banner, and his first signing was Taya.

This week on Fusion, a clash of promotions will take place when Fatu rumbles with Ben-K of DragonGate. Ben-K has achieved great success in DragonGate holding the Open the Dream Gate Championship as well as tag titles twice and trios titles twice. Other bouts on the card include Alex Price versus TJ Crawford in the middleweight division and Trish Adora versus Gia Scott angling for a shot at Taya’s MLW title.

Fusion airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET streaming through Pro Wrestling TV.

