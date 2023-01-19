Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- New Day were scheduled to hold a “funeral” for Pretty Deadly’s title hopes on Tuesday’s NXT, but that segment was nixed after news of Jay Briscoe’s death reached Orlando, per John Pollock.
- Shawn Michaels, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston changed the segment, according to Sean Ross Sapp. He also noted that Michaels made the call to have Vic Joseph acknowledge the Briscoe tragedy on the air.
- Former member & current critic of the Church of Scientology Aaron Smith-Levin believes Hulk Hogan is being recruited by the group through his current girlfriend. Hogan attended the NFL playoff game in Tampa on Monday night with prominent celebrity Scientologist Tom Cruise.
- Speaking of the Hulkster, Ric Flair said on his podcast that Hogan will be on Raw XXX next Monday.
- Former NWA wrestler Colby Corino (son of former ECW & ROH talent and current NXT trainer/producer Steve Corino) is signing with WWE, reports Fightful Select.
- That site also says WWE is bringing in independent wrestler Jason Cade to help produce the Women’s Royal Rumble. TJ Wilson, who along with Natalya has trained with Cade in the past, was instrumental in getting him on board for the Jan. 28 match.
- While we’re talking producers, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Jeremy Borash is responsible for the videos leading to Cody Rhodes’ return that have been airing on Raw.
