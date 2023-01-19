Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

ACTION Lords of Chaos (Jan. 20, 7:30 pm ET)

Jaden Newman & Noah Hossman vs. the Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico Gonzalez) Alex Kane vs. Damyan Tangra Brogan Finlay vs. O’Shea Edwards AC Mack vs. Suge D Culture, Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) vs. the Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) Adam Priest vs. Anthony Henry (ACTION Championship No Disqualification, No Ropes Match)

ACTION are coming in hot this week with a card that is absolutely jam-packed with greatness! Finlay vs. Edwards, Mack vs. Suge, and on top, Anthony Henry goes to war to defend the ACTION Championship!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Don’t Talk to Me / Take a Picture / vs. New South (Jan. 20-22)

—Don’t Talk to Me (Jan. 20, 8 pm ET)—

Bojack & Lucky Ali vs. George South & John Wayne Murdoch vs. Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & Mance Warner) vs. the Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley) Arez vs. Nick Wayne Cole Radrick vs. Marty Garner Jordan Oliver vs. Kerry Morton BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Charles Mason & Parrow Andrew Everett vs. Blake Christian Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy) (GCW World Tag Team Championship) Ricky Morton vs. Tony Deppen Gringo Loco vs. Hijo del Vikingo

—Take a Picture (Jan. 21, 8 pm ET)—

Blake Christian vs. Cabana Man Dan Billie Starkz vs. Sawyer Wreck Marko Stunt vs. Mike Jackson Adam Priest vs. Tony Deppen East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) (GCW World Tag Team Championship)

—vs. New South (Jan. 22, 5 pm ET)—

Donnie Primetime vs. Sawyer Wreck Blake Christian vs. Hunter Drake Brandon Williams vs. Tony Deppen Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. the Carnies (Kerry Awful & Nick Iggy)

GCW are all over the south this weekend with this triple shot starting in North Carolina and swinging down into Alabama! BUSSY/Carnies alone is worth it and then they went and filled up three whole cards of goodness for you, you lucky ducks!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

ICW-NHB Vol. 40 (Jan. 21, 8 pm ET)

Bobby Beverly vs. Jeff Cannonball AKIRA vs. Eric Dillinger Crowbar vs. Tommy Vendetta Dr. Redacted vs. Neil Diamond Cutter Matt Tremont vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Eric Ryan vs. Toshiyuki Sakuda Brandon Kirk (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship)

ICW’s got the ultraviolent goods yet again, folks!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Prestige Vendetta (Jan. 21, 7 pm ET)

B-Boy vs. Jordan Cruz Los Suavecitos (Danny & Ricky) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Davey Richards vs. Tyler Bateman Evil Uno vs. Jacob Fatu Shunma Katsumata vs. Sonico Kidd Bandit vs. Robert Martyr Kevin Blackwood vs. MAO Athena (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita (ROH Women’s World Championship)

Those mad cats at Prestige have done it again, with another exciting card top to bottom studded with international stars!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

H2O Hustle & Gold: Sunday Night of Champions (Jan. 22, 8 pm ET)

Jeff Cannonball vs. Ron Mathis Adonis Valerio vs. Bam Sullivan vs. Bruce Grey vs. GG Everson (c) vs. Mouse vs. Tyler Voxx (H2O Hybrid Championship) KAOS CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) vs. Red Dead Redemption (Ryan Redfield & Steve Manders) (H2O Tag Team Championship) Jess Moss vs. Kristian Ross (Anything Goes) Chris Bradley vs. Kennedi Copeland (Anything Goes) Deklan Grant vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. John Wayne Murdoch Neil Diamond Cutter vs. Toshiyuki Sakuda (Deathmatch) Brandon Kirk vs. Steve Manders

Last but not least, H2O has a night of champions ready for y’all!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Curry Man vs. Dan the Dad

I saw this beautiful slice of wrestling heaven on my YouTube subscription page and I dropped to my knees and I thanked Glory Pro for dropping it on my lap, and now the savings come to you!

Jordynne Grace vs. Willow Nightingale

And now that we’re done our curry, Beyond have some meat and potatoes for y’all to fill up on!

Angel Ortiz vs. Jonathan Gresham

And we stay with Beyond and finish our meal with this slice of excellence, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.