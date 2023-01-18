Delaware State Police release details of accident that killed Jay Briscoe

More information continues to come out about the traffic accident that killed Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh, and left his two daughters hospitalized — one in critical condition.

The Delaware State Police have issued a statement about their investigation in the crash. It reveals that Pugh’s vehicle was struck head-on by another that swerved into his lane for unknown reasons. The driver of that vehicle, who is identified in the report, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Jay was not wearing a seat belt, but thankfully it seems his girls were.

The pertinent sections of the report follow: