Delaware State Police release details of accident that killed Jay Briscoe

More information continues to come out about the traffic accident that killed Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh, and left his two daughters hospitalized — one in critical condition.
The Delaware State Police have issued a statement about their investigation in the crash. It reveals that Pugh’s vehicle was struck head-on by another that swerved into his lane for unknown reasons. The driver of that vehicle, who is identified in the report, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Jay was not wearing a seat belt, but thankfully it seems his girls were.
The pertinent sections of the report follow:
On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same vicinity. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line, and entered the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500. This resulted in a head-on collision between the two pickup trucks in the eastbound lane.
The driver of the Silverado 1500, identified as 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan of Frankford, Delaware, was wearing her seatbelt. The driver of the Silverado 2500, identified as 38-year-old Jamin Pugh of Laurel, Delaware, was not wearing his seatbelt. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers in Pugh’s pickup truck, identified as his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old daughter, were both properly restrained. Both girls were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and were admitted in critical condition.
Alcohol involvement in this crash is unknown. No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
