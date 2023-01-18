Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select notes that WWE has recently held “internal meetings for pitches” for the Royal Rumble.

Speaking of the Rumble, PW Insider says WWE will be treating it like an “all hands on deck” situation and will bring in even talent who aren’t working the show to do other projects for the company. This could include some NIL talents.

They also say that Adam Hopkins leaving has been described as the equivalent of Howard Finkel leaving, that’s how big of a deal he was on the public relations side of things. They also say he wasn’t the only recent exit from the company within PR for WWE.

Per Fightful, WWE will be discontinuing featuring indie content on the WWE Network soon.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are being sent to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on NBC this Saturday, says PW Insider.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.