The wrestling world mourns the loss of Jay Briscoe

Ever since news broke that Ring of Honor legend Jay Briscoe died at the age of 38 earlier today, his contemporaries have been mourning the loss and remembering the man he was on social media. The common theme is that he was a special person who cared deeply for his family.

Just a few words from a few folks within the industry:

Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend. — DIJAK (@TBARRetribution) January 18, 2023

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 18, 2023

Rest in Peace Jay Briscoe! A pioneer of Tag Team wrestling & a absolute gem of a person! Rest well! — Buddy Matthews (@SNM_Buddy) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you.#RIPJayBriscoe pic.twitter.com/6ZxNfgPcmw — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 18, 2023

There’s no right words to say to make this less tragic. Everyone loves and respects Jay Briscoe as a wrestler and a person. We’ll miss you. #demboyz — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) January 18, 2023

I cannot even begin to process this right now. I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family. I am literally sick to my stomach… pic.twitter.com/XNK5ZHlqxu — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe showed me respect and love when everyone told me he wouldn't. If you knew Jay, you knew he would uplift everyone in that locker room regardless of whatever world they came to wrestling from. The best. Rest easy, brother. — EFFY (@EFFYlives) January 18, 2023

One of the nicest, funniest, genuine and talented men I’ve ever met.



All we ever talked about was our families.



RIP Jay Briscoe — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) January 18, 2023

Heartbroken. I can't believe this.



Jay Briscoe was the best, I don't know what else to say. Love & support to Mark and the family.



A lot of brothers & sisters are hurting tonight. — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 18, 2023

I am shocked & devastated to hear of the passing of Jay Briscoe. I can’t believe it. I’ve known him & Mark since the beginning of ROH. My heart goes out to his entire family. A son, a brother, a father, & a friend to so many. There are no words. Rest in Paradise. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GvUgyG5SDR — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2023

There are many, many more and I encourage you to simply search his name on Twitter to see the countless messages of love and support, both for Jay and his entire family. It’s a sad day for the entire pro wrestling world.