The wrestling world mourns the loss of Jay Briscoe

By Geno Mrosko
Ever since news broke that Ring of Honor legend Jay Briscoe died at the age of 38 earlier today, his contemporaries have been mourning the loss and remembering the man he was on social media. The common theme is that he was a special person who cared deeply for his family.

Just a few words from a few folks within the industry:

There are many, many more and I encourage you to simply search his name on Twitter to see the countless messages of love and support, both for Jay and his entire family. It’s a sad day for the entire pro wrestling world.

