Jay Briscoe dies at 38-years-old

A short time ago, Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan posted the following to Twitter:

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

As Khan stated, Jay Briscoe spent over two decades in the pro wrestling industry as one of the premiere tag team stars in the game. He was a former Ring of Honor world champion and held the tag team titles alongside his brother, Mark, at the time of his death.

The Briscoes have always been deeply ingrained into the ROH culture, two of the longest tenured members of the promotion who were known for going as far as they needed to go to entertain. They were great pro wrestling characters but equally great in the ring and cut promos you would never hear anywhere else. They were a unique tag team who always seemed destined for bigger and better things.

There are few details surrounding the circumstances of his death, though PW Insider reports there was a car accident.

May he rest in peace.