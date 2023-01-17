Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he thinks it will be Bray Wyatt vs. Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania 39. He speculates that one reason for that is because “top guys” don’t want to work with Bray.
- Meltzer also believes there are a lot of people on the WWE roster nervous Vince McMahon will retake control of creative: “He [Vince] has a very different eye and mind for talent than Paul [Levesque, aka Triple H], and there’s a lot of guys there that Paul sees something in that Vince won’t.”
- He also said that Vince McMahon’s moves won’t have any impact on whether The Rock works WrestleMania. A sale to Saudi Arabia might, but since it’s very unlikely any sale will happen for months, Meltzer says Dwayne Johnson’s decision will solely come down to if he has time.
- Regarding WWE’s decision to hold Money in the Bank in London’s O2 Arena rather than in a stadium as they did with Clash at the Castle in Wales, Fightful Select heard WWE wanted to ensure a sellout after last year’s edition of the event had to be moved to a smaller venue. They also view O2 as the “MSG [Madison Square Garden] of England.”
- Fightful was again told there was never serious consideration to doing away with Money in the Bank as a standalone event, and that holding it in London is meant to further establish it as a “Big 5” event.
- News about it will be embargoed until Feb. 1, but Insider Gaming reports 2K is showing footage of WWE 2K23 at Royal Rumble on Jan. 28.
- Mercedes Moné filed a trademark on “The CEO”.
- Both David Bixenspan and Bryan Alvarez say that Anna Jay was okay after the scary looking powerbomb spot she did with Willow Nightingale on the last Rampage.
