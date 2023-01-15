Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 40 results & Week 41 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 8-14 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Everything about this guy just seems like a bigger deal when he’s in Japan, you know?

Congratulations to Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) and Will Ospreay (@WillOspreay) on their 6.25 star rated match at Wrestle Kingdom 17! #NJPW #WK17



Check out Kenny’s Sephiroth-inspired One-Winged Angel entrance https://t.co/w9FdDsd6f7 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 13, 2023

The events of Jan. 4, 2023 in the Tokyo Dome account for 60% of our latest Top 10. In addition to the new IWGP United States champ, there’s his 6.25 Star dance partner, the new IWGP World Heavyweight king, the reigning IWGP Women’s champ & her next challenger, and the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight titleholder.

A new TNT champ was crowned in his hometown, and is the highest charting non-NJPW wrestler in these Rankings.

WWE sent a former IWGP Intercontinental & World champ to work with The Great Muta. He sucked up some mist, picked up a win, and finished sixth.

The other WWE representation came from the young man who kept WWE’s U.S. belt, and a guy who got to enjoy some popcorn with the Tribal Chief.

CThe CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 40

1. Kenny Omega

2. Kazuchika Okada

3. Darby Allin

4. Mercedes Moné

5. Will Ospreay

6. Shinsuke Nakamura

7. Hiromu Takahashi

8. KAIRI

9. (tie) Austin Theory

9. (tie) Sami Zayn

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Aerial Assassin and the All-Atlantic champ bumped the Tribal Chief and Absolute out of the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Jan. 7

1. Sami Zayn - 132

2. Jon Moxley - 122

3. MJF - 83

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Gunther - 48

7. Dax Harwood - 41.5

8. Claudio Castagnoli - 38

9. Will Ospreay - 35

10. Orange Cassidy - 32.5

