Ricky Morton re-signs with NWA

Ricky Morton is continuing his wrestling career with the NWA. The Hall of Famer announced that he re-signed with the promotion.

My dream job! @nwa



Proud to re-up my deal and be apart of this team. Proud to call NWA home. — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) January 13, 2023

The 66-year-old wrestles occasionally on NWA programming in singles action and tagging with his son, Kerry Morton. Ricky also acts as support for Kerry’s singles career. Kerry currently holds the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Morton’s most important match in the NWA during this twilight run was challenging Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in 2020.

Morton is one half of the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Express tag team with Robert Gibson. They won dozens of tag titles in their career, including the NWA, WCW, and numerous other promotions. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame, Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, and the NWA Hall of Fame. Morton and Gibson still compete together as a duo. In their latest match, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express picked up a win over the Briscoes at the Return of the Dragon event on November 27, 2022.

Morton even has his own coffee branded off tag team success called Rock n’ Roll Express-o: Ricky Morton Dark Roast.

