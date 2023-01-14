Dralistico vacates four tag team titles, including AAA World Tag Team Championship

Dralistico was on top of the tag team world in lucha libre, winning four championships with his brother, Dragon Lee.

When Dragon Lee signed with WWE, Dralistico decided to vacate the tag titles from AAA, The Crash, PWR, and KAOZ. The luchador was proud and grateful for the success. Without his brother by his side, Dralistico felt the respectful thing to do was vacate the belts.

That is an interesting turn of events for the Muñoz family. In the past whenever there was an absence, a replacement was usually the father (Bestia Del Ring), one of the sons, (Rush, Dralistico, & Dragon Lee), or a member of Los Ingobernables. Promoters didn’t seem to mind the switch-ups.

In addition to work in Mexico and AEW, Dralistico mentioned his desire to explore his singles career. With that in mind, the luchador will be traveling to Japan to compete in Pro Wrestling NOAH. Dralistico is scheduled to debut against Atsushi Kotoge on February 12.

OFFICIAL - 2/12 Osaka NEW Match✨



GREAT VOYAGE 2023 in OSAKA

Edion Arena Osaka 1st Stadium@DRALISTICO_LFI (NOAH DEBUT)

@atsushi_kotoge



LIVE on #wrestleUNIVERSE

English commentary #noah_ghc #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/Y94RgoBI7F — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 8, 2023

Dralistico previously had singles success in CMLL under the Mistico mask winning the CMLL World Welterweight Championship in 2014 and holding the gold for 276 days. His title reign was cut short due to a serious motorcycle accident. In 2021, the luchador ranked #119 in the PWI 500.

What would you like to see from Dralistico’s career?