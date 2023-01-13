Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Axios heard that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon “had opposed a sale” of WWE.
- Per CNBC, if AEW President Tony Khan actually buys WWE, he is “open to discussing a potential role” for Vince McMahon after the sale.
- Axios claims that Apple is another possible buyer of WWE.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer notes that Stephanie is “gone for good” from WWE and “she may never be back.”
- According to PW Insider, Edge is scheduled to return to WWE later this month at Royal Rumble 2023.
- The site adds that Beth Phoenix will also be at Royal Rumble, and an appearance from Logan Paul is “absolutely being talked about.”
- While discussing the surprise return of Adam Cole on AEW Dynamite, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said “there was definitely concern” that he was “never coming back” after suffering multiple brain injuries last year.
- Xavier Woods is hurt and it will be “a few more weeks” before he can wrestle, per Alvarez.
- Alvarez also believes that Nick Jackson has a broken toe.
