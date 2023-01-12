Giddy up for some rowdy news.

MLW has announced an official date for Alexander Hammerstone versus Jacob Fatu with the MLW World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The rivalry rematch will take place at SuperFight on February 4 in Philadelphia.

The biggest rivalry in MLW is finally getting the rematch to the biggest title fight in MLW history as Hammerstone vs. Fatu 2 is set to main event #SuperFight.



The rivalry picked up steam when Hammerstone won Battle Riot III to earn a world title shot at Fatu in 2021. At that time, Fatu was flanked by the Contra Unit. Hammerstone overcame the odds to win gold. Fatu eventually split away from Contra in the fallout for a babyface turn. Fatu won Battle Riot IV, and his shot has been called for SuperFight in a heavy-duty rematch. Personal tension appears to have faded over the years, but competitive tension remains high to battle over MLW’s top prize.

Tickets are currently available for SuperFight (here).

If you want to simulate the SuperFight main event yourself, then MLW’s new action figures will come in handy. Hammerstone, Fatu, Killer Kross, and Mads Krugger are the first batch for pre-order through Boss Fight Studio.

There is also an accessory pack available with MLW title belts and the Opera Cup.

In the meantime waiting for SuperFight, fresh episodes of Fusion are ready for consumption Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Last week’s episode (#161) featured Jacob Fatu in action against Willie Mack. Chocolate Thunder had momentum in his MLW debut, but the tide turned when Mack attempted a Coast to Coast dropkick. Mack hit the mark, however, he injured his leg on the landing.

When Mack lifted Fatu in a fireman’s carry, his leg gave out. Fatu pounced with a superkick, a pop-up Samoan drop, and a double springboard moonsault to finish for victory.

The other contest on the card was lucha libre trios involving Microman, Laredo Kid, & Kommander versus Gino Medina, Taurus, & Mini Abismo Negro. This story was based around the rivalry between Medina and Microman. In the end, Gino lifted the mini in a military press. Taurus charged to spear Laredo, but Laredo dodged the bull. Taurus accidentally collided into Medina. Microman landed on top for the winning pin. Per the stipulation, Medina has to leave MLW due being pinned in the loss.

For this week’s new episode of Fusion, the new era British Bulldogs are coming to town to retrieve a family heirloom. Alex Kane stole the Opera Cup trophy from rightful winner Davey Richards. The Opera Cup was brought to MLW by Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the Hart family to restore the tournament tradition. Davey Boy is not pleased with Kane’s treatment of the Cup, and he’s coming to collect. Smith will be flanked by Mark Billington and Thomas Billington, nephews of Dynamite Kid, to wrestle Kane, Myron Reed, and Mr. Thomas of the Bomaye Fight Club. In title fight action, Shun Skywalker is scheduled to defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship against Lince Dorado. This show marks the beginning of material from the Fightland TV taping on October 30, 2022.

