- While it’s clear the sale of WWE to Saudi Arabia isn’t the “done deal” it was being discussed as on Tuesday night, there remains a lot of speculation it still could happen. It’s fueled by the precise wording of the denials, and the lack of any comment from WWE about the story even as it appeared to have an effect on the stock price.
- In discussing the tweets falsely reporting a sale and their impact on early Wednesday trading, CNBC’s David Faber said he’s heard “from prospective buyers that it’s very much unclear if Vince McMahon really would want to sell this thing.”
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says Vince McMahon started talking to the Saudis about a possible sale shortly after he “retired” in July.
- On The Ringer Wrestling Show, David Shoemaker said Vince McMahon is back at WWE’s corporate offices this week, and “working pretty exclusively on the sale of the company.”
- On a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast, Conrad Thompson claimed he’s heard that if Nick Khan helps facilitate the sale of WWE he’ll earn a bonus worth “more than AEW’s TV contract is for a year.”
- “There have been multiple wrestlers who have told me they’d leave WWE if the company ends up being Saudi Arabia-led,” Sean Ross Sapp tweeted.
- A Fightful Select report also said there would likely be “pushback” from talent if Vince took over creative.
- William Regal’s new WWE title is Vice President, Global Talent Development, per PW Insider.
- Insider also says X-Pac and Kane are scheduled to be at the 30th anniversary episode of Raw on Jan. 23. Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, and Tatanka have all teased appearances on their social media and/or podcasts.
