Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

CSW Season Premiere (Jan. 13, 7:30 pm ET)

Chris Miller vs. CJ Esparza vs. Greg Murray vs. Heather Reckless vs. Joey Jet Avalon Cody James vs. Conan Lycan Steve Boz vs. Victor Iniestra Shelly the Bombshell vs. Sierra (c) (CSW Women’s Championship) Axel Rico (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (CSW Championship)

Chicago-Style Wrestling have a big season premiere card for you, with nothing less than the Samoan Werewolf getting a title shot!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Remarkable Skye is the Limit (Jan. 14, 8 pm ET)

Alvin Alvarez vs. Bobby Buffet vs. Brother Greatness vs. Dezmond Cole vs. Jordan Collins (Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match) Jesse Danielsen & Percy Ryan vs. Midnight Cowboys (Liam Jacobs & Sam Hain) Dolli Darko vs. Evander James vs. Georgio Lawrence vs. Sage Chantz vs. Shawn Knyte vs. Tommy Rant (Riot Championship Qualifying Match) Adonis Stone vs. Cono Cappuccia vs. Sal Savelli vs. Tristen Thai vs. Zagan Rivers vs. ??? (Riot Championship Ladder Match) Fight or Die (Chris Barton & Dominick Denaro) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (Remarkable Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals) Gabriel Skye (c) vs. Ken Broadway (Remarkable Championship)

Remarkable have a card full of east coast up-and-comers for y’all to put your eyes on this week! Fight or Die and Miracle Generation fight for the right to go to the finals against the Brick City Boyz, Gabriel Skye continues his remarkable title reign defending against Ken Broadway, a big wild ladder match, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Freelance Any Given Saturday (Jan. 14, 8 pm CT)

Bucky Collins vs. Connor Hopkins vs. Craig Mitchell vs. David Ali vs. Evan Greenaway vs. Sorta Incredible Iverson (Scramble Match) Blair Onyx vs. Heather Monroe vs. Free-Range Kara EFFY vs. Storm Grayson vs. Trevor Outlaw GPA vs. Kerry Morton (c) (NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship) Kylie Rae vs. Raychell Rose Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. Locked and Loaded (Clutch Jessie V & Mark Wheeler) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship) Ricky Morton vs. Robert Anthony (c) (Freelance World Championship)

Freelance are back and folks, any card that has 66-year-old Ricky Morton getting a title shot is one to watch!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Ava Everett vs. Jody Threat

We start off with this short and sprinty sweet slice of action from Limitless to whet your palate, enjoy!

Above the Rest vs. Air Show vs. Bear Country vs. Miracle Generation

And now we’ve got some bigtime four-way tag team action from Beyond for you, ya lucky ducks!

Chris Hero vs. Tyler Black

Last but not least AIW have a blast for the past for y’all with Chris Hero taking the future Seth Rollins down a peg!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.