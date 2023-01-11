Young Bucks confirm Wrestle Kingdom offer, talk returning to New Japan

Kenny Omega returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling to steal the show with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week in the Tokyo Dome. There were reports of plans for his Elite teammates Matt & Nick Jackson to be there as well, but those didn’t come to pass.

What happened? In a new Sports Illustrated interview with The Young Bucks, they explained.

Nick Jackson: We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner. But Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows? Matt Jackson: We got a fantastic offer. Personally, the timing and the situation didn’t fit for us. I’m sure one day you’ll see us back in a NJPW ring.

For fans wanting to see more Superkick Partys on the other side of the Pacific from Rancho Cucamonga, it’s good to hear that this was just a scheduling conflict. While working with Omega and their partnership with Tony Khan seems to indicate New Japan doesn’t hold any grudges over The Elite leaving to form AEW, the Bucks had a chip on their shoulders about how they were treated by the Bushiroad-owned promotion.

These quotes sound like the Jacksons appreciated the invitation that was extended to them, and will likely accept the next one they get.