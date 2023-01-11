Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

There have been a lot of hints from a lot of folks within the industry of major news coming soon. Sean Ross Sapp was the only one willing to say that those rumors seem to be related to Saudi backers buying WWE and the company then going private. He makes sure to note nothing is confirmed but that’s what all the tweets teasing big news seem to be about.

WWE is still telling media outlets that Triple H remains Chief Content Officer and remains running creative even after his wife, Stephanie McMahon, resigned from the company.

Not surprisingly, Bryan Alvarez said this wasn’t great for morale within WWE, as a lot of folks there really liked Stephanie.

Per PW Insider, minority shareholders are considering filing a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and other WWE directors over a “breach of fiduciary duty.” A complaint is apparently coming soon.

Fightful Select states Jay White’s contract is up soon and he’s expected to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling at that time.

They also say both WWE and AEW are apparently interested in signing White, with WWE folks seemingly believing they will be the ones who land him.

