Rumors for the Day:
- While discussing Vince McMahon’s return to WWE on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer joined the chorus of those who believe McMahon’s ultimate goal is to regain creative control after the company is sold, likely by making it a condition of the sale. “I think everyone kind of expects that,” he added.
- Meanwhile, multiple outlets report Vince didn’t show up at either of the television tapings since his comeback, nor has he been to WWE headquarters in Connecticut.
- As of late November, Fightful Select says an Edge vs. Finn Balor Hell in a Cell match was “pencilled in” for Royal Rumble, as was a mixed tag between Edge & Beth Phoenix and Balor & Rhea Ripley for February’s Elimination Chamber. The site reminds us of the limited dates remaining on Edge’s deal though, and that nothing’s “official until WWE officially announces it themselves.”
- Last night’s Raw made this clear, but PW Insider reported that Seth Rollins’ “knee spots” from the Jan. 2 main event “were all part of the storyline of the match with Austin Theory.” Rollins didn’t miss last weekend’s house shows; he was never scheduled to appear on them.
- That site also brings word that “Xavier Woods is banged up and not yet 100% cleared,” which is why New Day hasn’t been wrestling lately. It’s believe Woods will be good to go by Royal Rumble, if not sooner.
- Chelsea Green has been signed to WWE “for quite some time and is still awaiting creative,” per Fightful Select.
- Tessa Blanchard & Daga announced their separation. The couple was married in 2020 after they left Impact.
