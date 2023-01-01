Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 38 results & Week 39 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Dec. 25-31 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Stuff like this?

Gets you a lot of votes around these part.

Enough for Holiday Bash’s main event to take first and third in our latest Rankings.

Not sure how Ucey it was, but The Honorary Uso spit fire ahead of a big tag match and earned himself nine points in the annual race (more on that in a moment).

Becoming #1 contender to the SmackDown is good. And a little better than getting arrested at your dad’s house on Christmas and begging your Mami for bail money.

We were all in favor of the former JONAH and the Top Flight brothers picking up some extra cash.

Congrats, poll trolls. On a slow week for comment ballots, you got The OC into the Top 10.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 38

1. Jamie Hayter

2. Sami Zayn

3. Hikaru Shida

4. Raquel Rodriguez

5. Dominik Mysterio

6. (tie) Rhea Ripley

6. (tie) Bronson Reed

8. (tie) Daunte Martin

8. (tie) Darius Martin

10. Karl Anderson

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we have a new #1 as the calendar year draws to a close. Will we see more changes at the top between here and ‘Mania?

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Dec. 24

1. Sami Zayn - 124.5

2. Jon Moxley - 120

3. MJF - 83

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Gunther - 48

7. Dax Harwood - 41.5

8. Claudio Castagnoli - 38

9. (tie) Roman Reigns - 32

9. (tie) Ricky Starks - 32

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.