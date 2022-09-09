MLW brings in Willie Mack and feeds him to the sharks

Chocolate Thunder is coming to Major League Wrestling.

MLW announced the debut of Willie Mack for their TV taping at Super Series on September 18 in Atlanta, GA.

New Season. New Arrivals. @Willie_Mack makes his MLW debut 9•18 in ATL pic.twitter.com/cENm2I6Tis — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 8, 2022

Mack is being thrown into the shark tank immediately with a street fight against Jacob Fatu.

The Mack is Major League. South Central LA's self-proclaimed "chocolate thunder" has set his MLW debut for September 18th in Atlanta in a big bout as two of the west coast's finest rumble.



️ https://t.co/F4YrS08LYZ pic.twitter.com/s3ZQb6c0tj — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 9, 2022

That is a heck of a tough test for a debut match. It got me thinking how MLW might explain this bout being put together. Fatu is currently a fan favorite, and Mack has a natural magnetism to earn pops wherever he goes. It’s odd to see two babyfaces booked to clash in a violent encounter. Then it hit me. Perhaps this goes back to a previous relationship in Mack’s wrestling history. I’m talking about Lucha Underground when Mack wrestled under promoter Dario Cueto. Granted, Cueto has been absent from the fighting scene for years, however, there is a man suspiciously similar running MLW under the name Cesar Duran. Perhaps Mack will be accepting a fat stack of cash and the carrot of a world title shot upon victory to do Duran’s dirty work.

The Super Series event is bringing talent together from MLW, AAA, and Dragon Gate. The latest AAA addition to the card is a four-way #1 contender bout to face Taya Valkyrie for the MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship. The competitors will be Lady Shani, Lady Flammer, La Hiedra, and Reina Dorada.

4-way AAA Luchadora Eliminator signed for Super Series in Atlanta Sept 18 https://t.co/Fjo2Yok9sK — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 9, 2022

The official press release explains these luchadoras’ talents well:

Lady Shani, a 2-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion claims to be the perfect combo of beauty and violence and she backs it up, not hesitating to use anything not nailed down. Deceptive with her fighting styles, Shani can transition from hardcore brawling to technical wrestling, which makes her a difficult threat to decode. Lady Flammer, a second generation luchadora from Monterrey, Nuevo León, México is one of Mexico’s most promising new luchadoras. At just 22, she has already claimed the mask and hair of several luchadoras. From Tijuana to Monterrey and all points in-between, Lady Flammer has quickly ignited a path of dominance. La Hiedra, competing in AAA since 2015, Hiedra is a staple of the promotion. Known as “La Nueva Reyna del Escandalo,” which translates to The New Queen of Scandal.” A part of the famed Chicano Dynasty, Hiedra is quite possibly a favorite to win the eliminator and challenge Taya. Last but not least there’s Reina Dorada, a black belt martial artist with a vicious background in striking, including a deadly roundhouse kick. A BJJ and Tae Kwon Do practitioner, Dorada brings a unique dimension to her fights, often not seen in lucha libre.

The Super Series card currently includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Bandido

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Bandido MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Shun Skywalker

Myron Reed (c) vs. Shun Skywalker MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. SB KENTo

Davey Richards (c) vs. SB KENTo Street Fight: Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack

Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack #1 Contender: Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada

Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada Laredo Kid, Komander, & Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Gino Medina, & Black Taurus

