- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said that CM Punk threw the first punch in the backstage brawl with The Elite that took place during the All Out media scrum.
- Meltzer also claims that Ace Steel thought Kenny Omega was trying to crossface him during the fight, so that’s why he bit Kenny.
- There is fan speculation that CM Punk went on his tirade at the media scrum because he knew he was seriously injured and was going to be out for a long time. Meltzer indicates this isn’t true; Punk planned to go off on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the Young Bucks independent of his injury status.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez stated there was a “rah rah” meeting with the AEW roster prior to this week’s Dynamite, with a stronger feeling of locker room unity coming out of it.
- According to Fightful, many AEW roster members said the backstage drama between Punk and The Elite was “out of sight, out of mind” during Dynamite, with the wrestlers there focused on just having a good show.
- Per Fightful, there was mutual interest between AEW and Bobby Fish in signing a new contract, but it didn’t happen due to financial disagreements. It sounds like Fish and AEW remain on good terms even though his contract expired.
- WWE promoted Shawn Michaels to “Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative,” according to CBS Sports.
