Multiple reports say that AEW’s Chief Legal Counsel Megha Parekh witnessed at least some of the backstage brawl after the All Out media scrum.

The internal investigation will be led by AEW General Counsel Chris Peck, per The Wrestling News. Everyone that was involved in or witness to the fight is being interviewed, and its believed those interviews are being recorded.

Thunder Rosa’s husband and Sean Ross Sapp’s AEW sources all refuted a report Thunder Rosa asked AEW to release her from her contract.

In an interview with SportsKeeda, EC3 claimed Velveteen Dream set up a phone in the bathroom of a party EC3 hosted so he could film men’s genitals as they used the toilet. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and freelance journalist David Bixenspan both acknowledged the story as being a long-standing rumor they’d heard but couldn’t confirm.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair said, “They are making a movie about my life and I know that they’ve talked to Bradley Cooper.” He stressed the Academy Award-nominated actor has not been cast, just that there have been “talks.”

