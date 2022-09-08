Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

ETU New History (Sept. 9, 8 pm ET)

AKIRA vs. Alec Price vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. “Speedball” Mike Bayley (Key to the East Championship Tournament First Round Match) Marcus Mathers vs. Matt Tremont (Key to the East Championship Tournament First Round Match) Danny Demanto vs. Scoot Andrews (Key to the East Championship Tournament First Round Match) Brandon Kirk vs. Masha Slamovich (Key to the East Championship Tournament First Round Match) La Estrella vs. SB KENTo The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (IWTV T4 Summit First Round Match) Key to the East Championship Tournament Semifinals and Finals

Expect the Unexpected have a triple-barred offering for us this week— not only do you get a whole singles tournament, not only do you get SB KENTo on his North American tour, but also you get the first match in the T4 Summit that will crown IWTV World Independent Wrestling Tag Team Champions!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

JCW Uncensored (Sept. 10, 7 pm ET)

Jungle Kyona vs. Masha Slamovich Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) Charles Mason vs. Steve Manders (Bullrope Match) “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Yoya Mance Warner vs. SLADE (Barbed Wire Deathmatch) Janai Kai vs. Sawyer Wreck (Last Woman Standing Match) Alec Price vs. Cole Radrick (c) (GCW Extreme Championship) Beastman vs. Joey Janela (c) (DDT Extreme Championship)

GCW’s junior brand Jersey Championship Wrestling is back with another kickass card for y’all, with an emphasis on the extreme!

Check it out live on GCW’s YouTube channel, free for nothin’!

ICW-NHB Vol. 32 (Sept. 10, 8 pm ET)

Brandon Kirk vs. Scoot Andrews Chris Bradley vs. Kristian Ross John Wayne Murdoch vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Casanova Valentine vs. Jordan Samson AKIRA vs. Danny Darko SLADE vs. York Big F’n Joe vs. Matt Tremont Joel Bateman (c) vs. Kasey Kirk (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship)

ICW No Holds Barred have another prime slab of their brand of ultraviolence lined up this week!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

F1RST Saturday Night Nitro (Sept. 10, 7 pm CT)

EFFY vs. Orange Cassidy Dante Martin vs. Rob Van Dam

Coming at you from the Mall of America, F1RST haven’t announced a lot of matches but c’mon, RVD vs. Dante Martin?!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

SHP And Justice for All 2 (Sept. 11, 4 pm ET)

Stan Stylez vs. ??? (Open Challenge) Austin Luke, Reid Walker, & Ryan Redfield vs. Casanova Productions (JT Producer, Matt Viviani, & Shayne Hawke) Marcus Mathers vs. Riley Rose Casey Carrington vs. Lucky 13 Deklan Grant vs. Otis Cogar Jimmy Lloyd vs. Jordan Samson vs. York (APW Championship) Brandon Kirk vs. Matt Tremont 2 Cold Scorpio vs. the Chad Colby Corino vs. Joel Bateman (Barbed Wire Deathmatch)

Last but not least, Sean Henderson Presents brings us some more barbed wire and 2 Cold by god Scorpio!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Bobby Gunns vs. Ender Kara

I saw this one in my feed and thought “hey it’s been a while since I ran a wXw match” so here we go!

DJZ vs. Drew Galloway

A blast from the past from AAW that might end up rematched on your TV screens on Friday night sooner or later!

F1RST The Clash Episode 4

Last but not least we got an action-packed half hour of TV from F1RST!



Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.