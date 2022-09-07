MLW adds two interpromotional championship bouts to Super Series event

MLW’s return to the ring begins September 18 in Atlanta for the Super Series event. Wrestlers from MLW, AAA, and Dragon Gate are on the card, and two new interpromotional championship bouts have been announced.

Dragon Gate’s Shun Skywalker called out Myron Reed for the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

SHUN SKYWALKER (@ssw_skywalk) of @DragonGateEN lays down a challenge... for an MLW title belt! pic.twitter.com/Zb7XjnOiGD — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) August 30, 2022

The Young Goat responded with hot fire. Challenge accepted.

Skywalker’s running mate is also getting a chance at gold. MLW and Dragon Gate agreed to book SB KENTo to challenge Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship. There is one man in particular to thank for that bout. Your homeboy, El Jefe, Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto).

You're welcome, my renegades!!!!!!!! — Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) September 6, 2022

The Super Series card currently includes:

Davey Richards (c) vs. SB KENTo Laredo Kid, Komander, & Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Gino Medina, & Black Taurus

Fresh weekly episodes for a new season of Fusion return in Fall.

Do you like the high-profile matchups for the Dragon Gate crew?