AEW Rewind: Daniel Garcia inner conflict, Jamie Hayter mad at Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Daniel Garcia returning to hometown Buffalo to challenge Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship and plenty of fallout promos from All Out. The most intriguing fallout was a quick clip of Dr. Britt Baker DMD trying to apologize to Jamie Hayter. Hayter didn’t want Baker speaking or looking at her. Bring on the feud!

Garcia has inner conflict over whether he is a sports entertainer or professional wrestler. He trusts the people of Buffalo to tell him the truth. Yuta doesn’t care about Garcia’s identity crisis. He is there to get the job done. The match will show who has improved the most since their last head-to-head clash.

In other fallout material, Toni Storm will lead the best women’s division in the world as champion. The Acclaimed lost, but they are still standing, fighting, and scissoring. Action Bronson suggested Daddy Magic and Cool Hand test him in Queens (for a possible tag team match with Hook?). Jade Cargill gave respect to Athena’s effort, but she is still champ. Who’s next? Ricky Starks made excuses for losing to Will Hobbs. Starks’ passion gets him nowhere, but the world will soon find out not to mess with him. Sonjay Dutt ranted about Dax Harwood’s daughter breaking his pencil, Jay Lethal was knocked silly and didn’t even realize they already had the match, and the Motor City Machine Guns were angry that their friendship reunion was ruined. FTR and Wardlow are family, and they took care of business.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland weren’t included in that video, but they still had something to say. Lee’s blood was boiling as an athlete for the peak level of competition the Acclaimed brought. Hats off to them. Swerve was frustrated about the lack of respect for them as tag team champions. He also threatened Billy Gunn to stay out of his face.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Matt Hardy stepped out on stage to observe Private Party in victory over Brandon Gore & JDX. The ice is thawing more each week for that reunion. Madison Rayne tagged with Queen Aminata against Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir. Rayne ate the pin in defeat. It’s weird going from a TBS title shot to losing on Elevation. Perhaps something will arise from this. Private Party also wrestled on Dark in victory against Robert Anthony & GPA. The interesting note about that match is that Anthony is the masked character Cyon in the NWA, who happens to be the current NWA national heavyweight champion. Anthony took the losing pin on Gin & Juice. Claudio Castagnoli successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Ari Daivari.

“All Out 2022” - Being The Elite, Ep. 322 didn’t have any references to the backstage chaos with the Elite and CM Punk, but it did have the Bucks helping Omega restore confidence in his healed body. They convinced Omega that he didn’t need so many braces. Backstage after the Elite won trios gold, Matt Jackson apologized to the Dark Order for spitting. The Bucks were impressed by the fighting spirit from Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Nobody had seen Hangman Page. The Dark Order didn’t blame him for the loss and hoped Hangman doesn’t left it affect him heavily.

In other BTE stories, Private Party were not happy about Andrade treating them like losers. They decided to consult with Matt Hardy to help them, but Jose blocked the path with an urgent request from Andrade. Also, John Silver vacated the BTE Championship due to not being available for the title defense. Kip Sabian defeated Christopher Daniels in blackjack to win the belt, then Sabian successfully defended against Leva Bates in a water pouring contest.

We’ll close with a pair of amusing promos promoting tickets for future events and a pair of cool merch items. John Silver is in the mood for buffalo wings in Buffalo.

