Seth Rollins is now praising good wrestling in AEW & WWE

Seth Rollins’ Twitter has been a wild ride over the years.

When he sticks to football, he’s fine. But wrestling takes he’s offered there have been more divisive. Most famously, things like repping the WWE product during a time that most online fans felt it was at a low point creatively, and picking fights there with people inside & outside the company — seemed to play a role in derailing his last babyface run.

But, with the help of a significant other who is very good at Twitter and managing her persona outside WWE television in general, Rollins has gotten a lot better at this part of his job. Case in point, this tweet about the just completed and very busy weekend in pro wrestling.

Did Seth bang the WWE drum after strong events like Clash at the Castle and Worlds Collide? Get in a dig about the backstage drama threatening to derail AEW right now, especially considering his past online beefs with CM Punk?

There was a little of column A. But mostly The Visionary just wants to shout out some good wrestling, and remind us to appreciate how good we have it in that regard these days.

The amount of top level in ring content that happens WEEKLY on TV is staggering. Gunther/Fella. Roxy/Meiko. Ricky/Melo. KO/Theory. Roman/Drew. Acclaimed/Swerve. It’s unreal. Appreciate that shit. — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) September 7, 2022

That’s what I’m Freakin’ talking about.