There’s a growing rumor, pieced together from multiple outlets like Fightful and the Observer, that CM Punk may be fired by AEW soon.

There’s also word going around that Punk suffered an injury, possibly a torn pec, either in the match with Jon Moxley at All Out or during the fight backstage following the infamous media scrum.

Dave Meltzer says the current belief is nobody involved in the fight will be at Dynamite this week, with other stars who weren’t originally booked — Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley among them — showing up to replace them.

The Wrestling News claims “several AEW personnel who were in the room for the CM Punk/Elite altercation have been suspended.“

They also say that Chris Jericho tried to calm everyone down after the initial altercation. Further, Kenny Omega and CM Punk “engaged in talks” later in the evening but it’s “not believed to have been fruitful.”

Despite his return on Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman will be a babyface on the SmackDown roster going forward, per PW Insider.

There’s a belief, according to Insider, that Malakai Black, who hinted he might be leaving at All Out, could be taking some time off from pro wrestling, as he’s been “dealing with some personal issues.” He’s been removed from the AEW roster page.

