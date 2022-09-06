Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

Another report on the fight backstage at All Out, this one from PW Insider, says the altercation started when The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega went to CM Punk’s locker room to confront him about his comments during the media scrum. No one the site heard from indicated who threw the first punch.

Fightful Select’s latest on the fight says the chair thrown by Ace Steel knocked out or “rocked” Nick Jackson, and left him marked up.

PW Insider says the locker room is divided into Punk and Elite sides. Speaking of those sides, neither FTR or Hangman Page were present for the “melee” because they all left shortly after the PPV ended since they weren’t scheduled for the scrum.

“AEW is being very tight-lipped about the situation,” says Insider. Their sources believe “the company is likely trying to determine where blame should be placed and what their course of action is going forward.”

Kevin Owens tweeted a photo of his WrestleMania 38 main event match with Stone Cold Steve Austin around the time of the All Out scrum. It’s widely believed to be a show of support for his friends the Bucks and a shot at Punk, who wanted a similar spot while with WWE.

Christian Cage & Jungle Boy’s match at All Out was shortened because of a “serious” injury Christian is dealing with, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

