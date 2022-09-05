Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Fightful Select says Bray Wyatt has a standing offer from a startup wrestling company, and it’s believed that company may be run by Freddie Prinze Jr.

They also say there was at least some interest in Wyatt from AEW but that obviously hasn’t gone anywhere.

PW Insider says Paul Heyman was indeed at Clash at the Castle working backstage. He’s still out selling injury and it’s unclear when he’ll return.

They also say Joseph Park produced the well received Gunther vs. Sheamus match at Clash at the Castle and he’s been receiving rave reviews for his work within WWE in this capacity for some time now.

Although there were rumors that Warner Bros Discovery was unhappy about how much swearing was happening on AEW, Fightful notes that was taken out of context from an earlier meeting and they’re happy with current programming.

Changes in Warner Bros Discovery strategy for TBS and TNT may threaten AEW’s planned Rhodes to the Top-replacement focusing on AEW couples that was scheduled to debut late this year, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

