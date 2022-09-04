Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 21 results & Week 22 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Aug. 28-Sept. 3 — Night two of NWA 74, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, WWE Clash at the Castle, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Tell ‘em, champ...

Unifying your company’s top title in under five minutes will get you more support than returning home or earning a match against the person you’ve been trying for years to prove you’re better than.

Everybody’s favorite Bloodline member and a psycho kidnapper/star crossed lover fill in the top five.

We’ve got some fans of Machine Gun (mostly from the poll, but with a couple comment voters, too) who wanted honor the end of his Impact run.

The NWA Women’s champ and a woman who won a WWE main event that included a lego spot finished in a dead heat.

Our latest top ten includes a couple guys picking fights with big men, but only one had his ride or die roll up to get his back.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 21

1. Jon Moxley

2. Johnny Gargano

3. Will Ospreay

4. Sami Zayn

5. Dexter Lumis

6. Karl Anderson

7. (tie) Kamille

7. (tie) Wendy Choo

9. Ricky Starks

10. Edge

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we got some separation at the top and the Aerial Assassin moves into the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Aug. 20

1. Jon Moxley - 74

2. Wardlow - 56

3. CM Punk - 49

4. Dax Harwood - 41.5

5. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

5. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

7. Sami Zayn - 28

8. Will Ospreay - 24

9. Cash Wheeler - 22

10. Mark Briscoe - 20.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.