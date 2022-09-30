Lio Rush is back, and jumping right into a title scene

Shortly after a brief, tumultuous run with AEW ended in January, Lio Rush was injured while competing in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s annual Battle of Los Angeles tournament. In a pretty scary scene, the 27 year old was taken from the ring to an emergency room. Rush later revealed he’d suffered a shoulder injury, and has been out of action since.

Then yesterday (Sept. 29), the former WWE NXT Cruiserweight champion tweeted a message that seemed to mean doctors gave him go ahead to return to the ring...

CLEARED — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) September 29, 2022

A short time later, we learned about his first booking...

Saturday October 22nd, Stevenage



LIO RUSH is entrant 5 in the 2022 British J Cup!



Tickets: https://t.co/WRTxPqv3kY pic.twitter.com/VLRa9kS8vo — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 29, 2022

RevPro is New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s partner promotion in the United Kingdom, and the British J Cup the equivalent of NJPW’s Super J Cup — a single elimination tournament for junior heavy/cruiserweight wrestlers. The RevPro version’s been won by the likes of Speedball Mike Bailey, El Phantasmo & Jushin “Thunder” Liger. In addition to Rush, this year’s field so far includes Connor Mills, Will Kaven, Leon Slater & Robbie X.

This would appear to be a step toward Rush getting into New Japan’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight title scene. He appeared at the company’s Capital Collision show this May in Washington, D.C., and cut a promo where he mentioned Robbie Eagles, Hiromu Takahashi, and current champ Taiji Ishimori.

Ishimori just offered Lio a title shot after the most recent episode of NJPW of America’s weekly show, Strong.

Excited to have Bobby Lashley’s old manager back in the pro wrestling mix?