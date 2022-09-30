Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- WrestleVotes was told that Finn Balor is a “strong favorite” of WWE’s new regime and “significant plans are lined up” for him going forward.
- Fightful heard that WWE creative hasn’t had much involvement with the White Rabbit teases. The big reveal of who is behind the White Rabbit gimmick is expected to happen at Extreme Rules 2022.
- While discussing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez indicated the WWE Performance Center in Orlando was “relatively unscathed.”
- Fightful noted that Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland are two of the AEW wrestlers who were originally scheduled to be at television this week but couldn’t travel due to the hurricane.
- The site also claims that executives at Warner Bros. Discovery are very happy about MJF’s return to AEW because he is viewed as a ratings draw.
- Mia Yim’s contract with Impact Wrestling is set to expire on Oct. 9, two days after Bound for Glory, per Fightful. The contracts of Matt Taven, Maria Kanellis, and Mike Bennett are also expiring soon.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
