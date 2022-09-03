Let’s check in on the National Wrestling Alliance.

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr (S10E1) featured fallout from NWA 74 (Night 1, Night 2) in the season premiere.

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat stopped by with important news. He enjoyed the throwback vibe of studio wrestling. Steamboat announced that Billy Corgan brought him in to assist with the NWA National Heavyweight Championship #1 contender tournament. The winner will challenge Cyon at Hard Times 3 on November 12. Steamboat put over the excitement that tournaments can produce.

Matt Cardona interrupted the interview to declare his intention to challenge Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3. Steamboat understood Cardona’s desire to reacquire a title he never lost, but he advised that Cardona focus on returning 100% healthy. Cardona’s shocking loss to Rolando Freeman at NWA 74 was the proof. Chelsea Green wasn’t having that disrespect and referred to Steamboat as the arm drag guy.

Cardona had his chance at revenge in the Powerrr main event for a No DQ rematch. (Full details here.) It backfired in defeat for the former worlds champ. Cardona had victory within his grasp after a low blow and three consecutive running boots in the corner. Trevor Murdoch ran in for a flying bulldog out of nowhere. The current worlds champ dragged Rolando on top of Cardona for the win. Rolando is now 2-0 against Cardona.

In a bit of wackiness, Aron Stevens has the trademark contract for the Question Mark. He introduced the character, which was obviously Rodney Mack in a mask, trying to play it off as the real deal. The original Question Mark was Jocephus, who died in February 2021. Mack used Mongrovian karate to pummel De’Vin Graves en route to victory. Mack executed the Mongrovian spike strike to the throat.

In other action, Matt Taven defeated Mecha Wolf in a good match by Powerrr standards. Taven kicked Mecha Wolf off the turnbuckles. Taven took flight, Mecha Wolf evaded, and Taven landed on his feet. Mecha Wolf pounced for a hurricanrana, but Taven rolled it through to steal the win on the pin. Thom Latimer dominated Chris Sainz. Latimer told his opponent that he only sees EC3 across the ring, so the beating he will dish out is nothing personal. A sitdown powerbomb sealed the deal.

On the promo tip, EC3 is not in the NWA for an invasion. His goal is to awaken the industry, so he needs to awaken those that can carry the load. Thom Latimer is one such individual as a five-tool wrestler. The only thing holding Latimer back is himself. EC3 also has a desire to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, so he can throw the belt into a burning fire. Nick Aldis and Flip Gordon are coming for payback on Odinson for his attack at NWA 74. Bully Ray did as promised by putting Mike Knox through a table. If that is his last match in the NWA, then so be it.

The latest episode of NWA USA (S4E1) featured qualifying bouts for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship #1 contender tournament.

“Magic” Jake Dumas defeated Luke Hawx in a qualifier. Hawx was on a roll to rally. When Hawx jumped up in the corner for a leapfrog, Dumas caught him for a tombstone piledriver to win.

The other qualifier bout saw Jax Dane lose his mind against Dak Draper. Draper was a rising prospect in ROH as the Mile High Magnum. Draper’s athleticism gave Dane fits of frustration. Dane was able to clobber Draper on a clothesline. When Dane charged forward, he ate a back elbow. That caused Dane to snap with rage. He choked Draper in the corner and ignored the referee’s warnings. When the ref tried to enforce a separation, Dane shoved him. The referee called for the bell awarding the disqualification win to Draper.

In other action, Colby Corino defeated Joe Ocasio, Gustavo, and PJ Hawx in a four-way bout. Corino aligned with Jamie Stanley as his manager. Stanley paid dividends with physical interference on Ocasio to help Corino for a roll-up win.

On the promo tip, the Fixers celebrated winning the NWA United States Tag Team Championship. As part of their babyface turn, the Fixers called out Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton. The Mortons go together with professional wrestling like red, white, and blue. The Fixers want to shake hands and bury the hatchet. The Mortons did not come out. No word on why.

