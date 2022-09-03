Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Regarding the story of WWE tampering with AEW talent, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that many of the AEW wrestlers who were contacted by WWE previously worked with Triple H in NXT.
- At least one AEW person “asked for his release,” but it wasn’t granted. This person has “a long time” left on his contract.
- The Observer says even though WWE originally planned for Ronda Rousey to be at Clash at the Castle, she’s no longer scheduled to be at the show.
- Meanwhile, Paul Heyman is in Cardiff right now, so he might make his return to WWE this weekend after spending the last month off television selling injuries sustained at the hands of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
- The WON also notes that Adam Cole should be “healed up and ready” in time for All Out, which means there’s a chance he could be The Joker in the Casino Ladder match.
- Per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, it’s not clear if Austin Theory will actually get his first name back in WWE, because it sounds like he prefers to just be called Theory.
- This year’s AEW Full Gear will happen on Sat., Nov. 19 at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, Fightful reported and Wrestling Observer confirmed.
