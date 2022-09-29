Ricky Morton and Max The Impaler have a chance to win Tyrus’ vacated NWA TV title

The NWA needs to crown a new TV champion. After exceeding seven successful title defenses, Tyrus will be cashing in on the Lucky 7 rule to join the Hard Times 3 main event on November 12 against Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. That means the NWA World Television Championship will be vacated. The NWA announced a tournament to determine the next TV titleholder.

Kyle Davis relayed the news. Ten wrestlers will be separated into two five-way matches on NWA USA. The winners will rumble to determine a new TV champion.

The lineup includes:

Ricky Morton

Jax Dane

Anthony Mayweather (Crimson)

Marshe Rockett

AJ Cazana

Caprice Coleman

Jordan Clearwater

Pope

Rush Freeman

Max The Impaler

It wasn’t specified which wrestlers will be grouped together for the five-way matches.

That is an interesting mix of talent. If NWA wants to give the rub to a fresh face, then Rockett, Cazana, Clearwater, and Freeman would be the names to keep an eye on. Dane, Mayweather, and Pope are established commodities that would carry the TV title well. All three have held gold in the NWA. Dane is a former NWA worlds and NWA national champion, Mayweather is a former NWA national champion, and Pope is a former NWA TV champion.

Morton and Coleman are the fan favorite dark horses as super veterans at 66 years old and 45 years old respectively. Morton won countless tag titles as part of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Coleman has been wrestling more frequently as of late after spending the past few years at the ROH commentary table. If the NWA really wants a shocker, then Max The Impaler is the choice. Max is a wrecking machine capable of taking anyone to the Wasteland.

NWA USA is available for viewing through YouTube on Saturdays at noon ET. The program is also part of the NWA All Access package on Fite TV.

Who are you rooting for to win the NWA World Television Championship?