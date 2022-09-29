CMLL brings in former Lucha Underground champ and former AAA champ for women’s Grand Prix

CMLL is honoring women’s wrestling throughout October with the culmination being the Women’s International Grand Prix torneo cibernetico. They are bringing in a pair of heavy-hitters to round out the teams.

Ivelisse and Faby Apache will be in the house at Arena Mexico on October 28.

Ivelisse has held numerous championships throughout her career. The most well-known is arguably the Lucha Underground Trios Championship alongside Son of Havoc (Matt Cross) and Angelico. Ivelisse also spent time in AEW to win the Women’s Tag Team Cup with Diamante as her partner.

Ivelisse is representing Puerto Rico for the international squad. The full team includes:

Ivelisse

Lady Frost

Stephanie Vaquer

Tae Honma

Hikari Shimizu

Alex Gracia

Mei Suruga

Avispa Dorada

CMLL made major waves on the lucha libre scene announcing Faby Apache. She competed in AAA for over twenty years before becoming a free agent. Faby is a four-time Reina de Reinas champion and also held mixed tag and trios gold in AAA.

Luchadoras representing Mexico include:

Faby Apache

Dark Silueta

Dalys

La Jarochita

Reyna Isis

Lluvia

Marcela

Princesa Sugehit

The Grand Prix de Amazonas will be available for live streaming on Ticketmaster Live.

Are you excited to see Ivelisse and Faby Apache compete in CMLL?