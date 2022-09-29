Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Sasha Banks’ Twitter handle changed from “@SashaBanksWWE” to one with her real name “@MercedesVarnado”. It’s been pointed out the process of changing this can take months and may have nothing to do with whether or not she returns to WWE, and she does still list “Sasha Banks-WWE” in her bio. But it still caused a stir among fans.

Saraya’s AEW contract is for three years, according to Fightful Select. The money in the deal “largely implies that she’ll be wrestling in some capacity.”

We might get more angles like the current “White Rabbit” one, as Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston says he heard Triple H “told people in the financial community that part of WWE’s new creative approach is dropping ‘Easter eggs’ that appeal to hardcores.”

After missing last weekend’s house shows due to food poisoning, PW Insider reports Drew McIntyre is included in creative’s plans for this week’s SmackDown. He’s also expected to work this weekend’s live events.

Former New Japan wrestler Karl Fredericks was at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, per Insider.

