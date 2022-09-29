Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

wXw Inner Circle 12 / Femmes Fatales 2022 / World Tag Team Festival 2022 / We Love Wrestling: Axeman vs. Babo / We Love Wrestling: Wildcard Edition (Sept. 30 - Oct. 3)

—Inner Circle 12 (Sept. 30, 7 pm CET)—

Fuminori Abe vs. Masha Slamovich

—Femmes Fatales 2022 (Oct. 1, 3:30 pm CET)—

Iva Kolasky vs. Killer Kelly (Femmes Fatales 2022 First Round Match) Aliss Ink vs. Nicky Foxley (Femmes Fatales 2022 First Round Match) Anastasia Bardot vs. Orsi (Femmes Fatales 2022 First Round Match) Ava Everett vs. Masha Slamovich (Femmes Fatales 2022 First Round Match) Amale vs. Baby Allison (c) vs. Calypso (wXw Women’s Championship) Femmes Fatales 2022 Semifinals & Finals

—World Tag Team Festival 2022 Night One (Oct. 1, 7:30 pm CET)—

Jurn Simmons vs. Vincent Heisenberg (Street Fight) Calamari Drunken Kings (Chris Brookes & Masahiro Takanashi) vs. Sanity (Axel Tischer & Eric Young) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block A Match) Frenchadors (Aigle Blanc & Senza Volto) vs. Pretty Bastards (Ahura & Maggot) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block A Match) Rott und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block B Match) Amboss (Icarus & Robert Dreissker) vs. Fuminori Abe & Shigehiro Irie (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block B Match) Bobby Gunns vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship #1 Contender’s Match)

—We Love Wrestling: Axeman vs. Babo (Oct. 2, 3:30 pm CET)—

Bobby Gunns vs. Masha Slamovich Hektor vs. Laurance Roman Ava Everett & Iva Kolasky vs. Killer Kelly & Maria de la Rosa Elijah Blum vs. Gulyas, Jr. vs. Maggot (c) vs. Michael Knight (wXw Shotgun Championship) Fast Time Moodo vs. Peter Tihanyi Axel Tischer vs. Metehan

—World Tag Team Festival 2022 Night Two (Oct. 2, 7:30 pm CET)—

Pretty Bastards (Ahura & Maggot) vs. Sanity (Axel Tischer & Eric Young) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block A Match) Calamari Drunken Kings (Chris Brookes & Masahiro Takanashi) vs. Frenchadors (Aigle Blanc & Senza Volto) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block A Match) Fuminori Abe & Shigehiro Irie vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block B Match) Amboss (Icarus & Robert Dreissker) vs. Rott und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block B Match) Tristan Archer (c) vs. ??? (wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship)

—We Love Wrestling: Wildcard Edition (Oct. 3, 12:30 pm CET)—

Alex Reiman vs. O’Shay Edwards Kevin Lloyd vs. Thomas Shire AKIRA vs. Steve Pena Jaden Newman vs. LJ Cleary Cheeseburger vs. Danny Miles Eli Isom vs. Jarett Diaz vs. Man Like DeReiss MAD (Chris Dice & Maverick) vs. the Cartel (Dante Caballero & Joe Keys)

—World Tag Team Festival 2022 Night Three (Oct. 3, 5 pm CET)—

Calamari Drunken Kings (Chris Brookes & Masahiro Takanashi) vs. Pretty Bastards (Ahura & Maggot) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block A Match) Frenchadors (Aigle Blanc & Senza Volto)vs. Sanity (Axel Tischer & Eric Young) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block A Match) Fuminori Abe & Shigehiro Irie vs. Rott und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block B Match) Amboss (Icarus & Robert Dreissker) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (World Tag Team Festival 2022 Block B Match) Block A Winner vs. Block B Winner (wXw World Tag Team Championship World Tag Team Festival 2022 Finals)

wXw’s World Tag League is BACK and that is a LOT of matches! The international crowd is in full swing, Femmes Fatales return, you got a whole We Love Wrestling show full of newbies, it’s gonna be a good time!

Check it out on wXwNOW!, folks!

AIW In the Mouth of Madness (Oct. 1, 7:30 pm ET)

Cisco Silver vs. Shaw Mason Joseline Navarro vs. Mandy Leon Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) vs. Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & Steve Manders) Erick Stevens vs. Wes Barkley Isaiah Broner vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Alec Price vs. Derek Dillinger (c) (AIW Intense Championship) Delirious vs. Joshua Bishop (c) (AIW Absolute Championship)

AIW are back in Akron with a card that’s definitely got a little bit of an AIW Originals vs. Outsiders vibe to it, y’all! Delirious challenges for the Absolute title and more!

Keep an eye on AIW’s social media to find out where you can check this one out!

OPW Unwritten (Oct. 1, 7 pm ET)

Brian Burgundy & Tommy Grayson vs. TSF (Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo) Action Andretti vs. Mike Walker vs. Myles Hawkins Azrieal vs. Kubes Eric Martin vs. Steve Scott BLK Jeez vs. Ryan Mooney Billy Tipton vs. Jason Kincaid Kit Osbourne (c) vs. Marcus Mathers (OPW Championship) Matt Tremont vs. Yoya

On Point Wrestling have a fine slice of wrestling for y’all, and any card with Jason Kincaid on it is gonna be a fun time!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Alec Price vs. Lince Dorado

Alec Price vs. Lince Dorado

Candice LeRae vs. Sami Callihan

Candice LeRae vs. Sami Callihan

Chris Hero vs. Tim Donst

Chris Hero vs. Tim Donst

Last but not least, AIW have this gem for us. Hero. Donst. Don’t miss it!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other "big-time" pro wrestling, there's something out there for you.