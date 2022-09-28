 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ring announcer Dan Masters killed in car accident

By Sean Rueter
A couple weeks ago, Dan Masters was promoting the return of WOW — one of the West Coast promotions where he worked as a ring announcer.

Today (Sept. 28), we’re sad to report that Masters was killed in a car accident that occurred while he was vacationing in El Salvador.

Masters, whose real name was Dan Henry, also worked with PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and other companies. In addition to announcing, he also served as a host, interviewer, and commentator over 25 years in the business.

He’s been remembered by colleagues on social media:

But the most poignant remembrance comes from his niece, Katelyn Corbett Middleton. On her Facebook, Middleton wrote:

“Rest in peace to a remarkable, larger-than-life man, my Uncle Daniel. As a kid, he made me feel like the coolest person on this planet—talking on the radio, getting “wake up” phone calls from ”famous” wrestlers and shoutouts at his wrestling events. He was the star of the show everywhere he went, but made me feel special. He was taken too soon and will be missed tremendously by the people who knew and loved him.”

Our hearts go out to Masters’ family, friends, and anyone missing him today.

