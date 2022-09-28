Ring announcer Dan Masters killed in car accident

A couple weeks ago, Dan Masters was promoting the return of WOW — one of the West Coast promotions where he worked as a ring announcer.

- Someday I'll write a book, the chapter "WOW" should make it a "BEST SELLER"...Till then, keeping kayfabe. Google that kid's. Felicitations family...much love. get it d. QUESTION: are you watching #WOWE? what station? - #wowsuperheroes #wowwomenofwrestling #danmasterslive pic.twitter.com/0YMfXYj4tT — Dan Masters Live (@RealDanMasters) September 17, 2022

Today (Sept. 28), we’re sad to report that Masters was killed in a car accident that occurred while he was vacationing in El Salvador.

Masters, whose real name was Dan Henry, also worked with PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and other companies. In addition to announcing, he also served as a host, interviewer, and commentator over 25 years in the business.

He’s been remembered by colleagues on social media:

We are absolutely gutted upon hearing the news of Dan Masters passing. Dan was much more than our ring announcer, 1 of the 4 remaining ULTRA OG’s who worked every single show, an integral member of our crew, and the first stone in building a professional company…he was family. pic.twitter.com/cZwGdilZqk — ᴘᴄᴡ ᴜʟᴛʀʌ™ | SET IN STONE | 10.21.22 (@PCWULTRA) September 28, 2022

Our condolences go out to our WOW Superheroes Dan Masters’ family and friends. Dan was not only a great ring announcer but a friend to everyone. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/kiBfNHcu5C — WOW Women Of Wrestling (@wowsuperheroes) September 28, 2022

Dan Masters, you were always so positive, sweet and kind every time we worked together. I’m in shock. Sending love to your family and friends during this awful time. May you find peace ❤️ — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) September 28, 2022

The longer we live, the more people we lose.

RIP Dan Masters- forever young @RealDanMasters — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 28, 2022

But the most poignant remembrance comes from his niece, Katelyn Corbett Middleton. On her Facebook, Middleton wrote:

“Rest in peace to a remarkable, larger-than-life man, my Uncle Daniel. As a kid, he made me feel like the coolest person on this planet—talking on the radio, getting “wake up” phone calls from ”famous” wrestlers and shoutouts at his wrestling events. He was the star of the show everywhere he went, but made me feel special. He was taken too soon and will be missed tremendously by the people who knew and loved him.”

Our hearts go out to Masters’ family, friends, and anyone missing him today.