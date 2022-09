Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Per Fightful Select, they’ve spoken to people who claim WWE has “at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and currently in hand by WWE.”

In addition to that, they say there could be more cosmetic changes coming to both Raw and SmackDown in the future.

The Bloodline, including Roman Reigns, is expected to appear on the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Extreme Rules.

PW Insider notes that the new expiration date for WWE’s content on Hulu is Friday, as the two sides continue negotiating for a new deal.

Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that Tony Khan had no plans for Ring of Honor initially and jumped on buying it because WWE, among others, were interested in acquiring it as well.

