A very good list of pro wrestling moves that sound cool

Seth Rollins submitted Rey Mysterio with a Peruvian Necktie on Monday Night Raw this week. It’s a cool move, one I don’t associate with pro wrestling as much as grappling — though it’s all in the same family, of course. What it is more than anything else is a move that sounds cool.

Pro wrestling has a lot of those. So I started thinking them up and wrote it down for your perusal:

Enzuigiri

Armbar

Jackknife powerbomb

Frankensteiner

Doomsday Device

Torture Rack

Saskatchewan Spinning Nerve Hold

Armbar

Atomic Drop

Brainbuster

Canadian Destroyer

Cattle Mutilation

Falcon Arrow

Armbar

Sharpshooter

Shatter Machine

Scorpion Death Drop

Tombstone Piledriver

Evenflow

Rings of Saturn

Armbar

Razor’s Edge

Sweet Chin Music

Feel free to throw in some of your own but you cannot disagree with this list because this list is very good.

This has been your graveyard shift blog for the evening. Hope you’re having a good night out there, folks.