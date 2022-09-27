A very good list of pro wrestling moves that sound cool

Seth Rollins submitted Rey Mysterio with a Peruvian Necktie on Monday Night Raw this week. It’s a cool move, one I don’t associate with pro wrestling as much as grappling — though it’s all in the same family, of course. What it is more than anything else is a move that sounds cool.
Pro wrestling has a lot of those. So I started thinking them up and wrote it down for your perusal:
- Enzuigiri
- Armbar
- Jackknife powerbomb
- Frankensteiner
- Doomsday Device
- Torture Rack
- Saskatchewan Spinning Nerve Hold
- Armbar
- Atomic Drop
- Brainbuster
- Canadian Destroyer
- Cattle Mutilation
- Falcon Arrow
- Armbar
- Sharpshooter
- Shatter Machine
- Scorpion Death Drop
- Tombstone Piledriver
- Evenflow
- Rings of Saturn
- Armbar
- Razor’s Edge
- Sweet Chin Music
Feel free to throw in some of your own but you cannot disagree with this list because this list is very good.
This has been your graveyard shift blog for the evening. Hope you’re having a good night out there, folks.
