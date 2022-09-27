 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A very good list of pro wrestling moves that sound cool

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Seth Rollins submitted Rey Mysterio with a Peruvian Necktie on Monday Night Raw this week. It’s a cool move, one I don’t associate with pro wrestling as much as grappling — though it’s all in the same family, of course. What it is more than anything else is a move that sounds cool.

Pro wrestling has a lot of those. So I started thinking them up and wrote it down for your perusal:

  • Enzuigiri
  • Armbar
  • Jackknife powerbomb
  • Frankensteiner
  • Doomsday Device
  • Torture Rack
  • Saskatchewan Spinning Nerve Hold
  • Armbar
  • Atomic Drop
  • Brainbuster
  • Canadian Destroyer
  • Cattle Mutilation
  • Falcon Arrow
  • Armbar
  • Sharpshooter
  • Shatter Machine
  • Scorpion Death Drop
  • Tombstone Piledriver
  • Evenflow
  • Rings of Saturn
  • Armbar
  • Razor’s Edge
  • Sweet Chin Music

Feel free to throw in some of your own but you cannot disagree with this list because this list is very good.

This has been your graveyard shift blog for the evening. Hope you’re having a good night out there, folks.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats