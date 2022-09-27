Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- On Wrestling Observer Live recently, Bryan Alvarez said the CM Punk and Elite camps are mostly on the same page regarding the post-All Out brawl: “The Punk side has backed off the kicking the door down thing... Really the only disagreement at this point is were the Bucks aggressive? Punk’s side admitted he threw the first punch. The only disagreement is was he actually in fear for his safety or did he just start punching?”
- Discussing Wade Keller of PWTorch’s claim that “everything is pointing in the direction” of AEW buying out Punk’s contract, Alvarez stated, “I don’t expect to see CM Punk in AEW again.”
- Roman Reigns wrestled AJ Styles on his house show appearance in Vancouver last weekend, and there’s speculation from WrestlingNews.co & others than means Styles could be in line for a feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal champion soon.
- As he did with Malakai Black, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said Buddy Matthews “obviously” wants to go back to WWE but has a lot of time left on his AEW contract.
- Fightful Select shot down last week’s rumor about Bobby Fish trying to get Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly to return to WWE. In fact, their WWE sources say the company hasn’t even had talks with Fish.
- Speaking of Fish, per PW Insider he hasn’t signed with Impact yet, but did film segments backstage in addition to his debut at Victory Road and is scheduled for Bound For Glory next month.
