Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Dave Meltzer responded to someone asking if we should expect an exodus of AEW talent, particularly from NXT, and said “looks like a few right now.” He clarified that he doesn’t think it will be a mass exodus but “looks like a few want to go.”

Fightful Select has sources telling them there is a belief Buddy Matthews could be on his way out of AEW, and this past week’s Rampage taping may have been his last night in the company.

In addition to Drew McIntyre dealing with food poisoning, Fightful says his segment with Karrion Kross on SmackDown went wrong when the flash paper didn’t work as intended and they were forced to change things on the fly. They say everything after that was improvised.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that WWE has been talking about promoting Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne to the main roster for a while.

This week’s Newsletter also includes a note about an injury to Aliyah. She’s been out hurt, but it’s believed to be minor. She’s listed to return next week.

