When Matt Cardona relinquished the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship due to injury, Billy Corgan promised him a title shot upon return. Cardona is cashing in to wrestle Trevor Murdoch for the Ten Pounds of Gold at Hard Times 3 on November 12. Cardona isn’t the only one cashing in. Tyrus is squeezing in on his action to insert himself into the match. That’s hard times, daddy.

During the latest episode of NWA USA (interview at the 9:45 mark), Tyrus announced his intention to use the Lucky 7 rule to get a world title match. Lucky 7 refers to earning the right to call a shot at the Ten Pounds of Gold after seven successful defenses of the NWA World Television Championship. Tyrus already surpassed that mark, but he had been content on keeping the TV title for himself as a way to honor mentor Dusty Rhodes.

Things changed after Tyrus lost to Murdoch with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on the line in the main event of NWA 74. Tyrus had the victory within his grasp, but he made the biggest mistake of his career resulting in defeat. Tyrus hesitated to do whatever it takes to win. (Tyrus had a change of heart about using the ring bell as a foreign object to cheat.) He blew his opportunity to become world champion. Tyrus wants to make that right. In doing so, he shared a life lesson. Sometimes you have to give up what you love the most (TV title) to get what you want.

The NWA made it official. Trevor Murdoch will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona and Tyrus in a triple threat at Hard Times 3.

HUGE announcement on #NWAUSA today!!!@PlanetTyrus has notified the NWA that he's cashing in his Lucky 7 option, relinquishing the TV Title to enter the Main Event at #HardTimes3 vs @TheRealTMurdoch AND @TheMattCardona for the #TenPoundsofGold!!



️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N pic.twitter.com/QcUnf8ouUZ — NWA (@nwa) September 24, 2022

The Hard Times 3 card for November 12 currently contains:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus

Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) vs. TBD (Dak Draper, Chris Adonis, or Thrillbilly Silas)

Cyon (c) vs. TBD (Dak Draper, Chris Adonis, or Thrillbilly Silas) NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce)

Who do you favor to win the main event of Hard Times 3?