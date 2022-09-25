Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 24 results & Week 25 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Sept. 18-24 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, Impact Victory Road, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Before we do the bullet points gimmick about the latest Top Ten, a mea culpa about previous one. As some of you figured out, MJF — not Sheamus — finished second. I just botched updating what I copied from the Week 22 post. The Annual Cup Standings totals were correct, with Max entering the Top Ten there by virtue of the nine points he earned for second place in Week 23. As the greatest 24/7 champion of all-time once said...

Now back to our regularly scheduled ladder match, er, I mean Rankings...

Sorry, I couldn’t find one to represent everyone in the Top Three. So just imagine the then-NXT North American titleholder is in there with the two finalists from AEW’s Grand Slam Tournament of Champions.

The youngest Uce must have been off somewhere with the Honorary Uce, celebrating their both being in the Top Four.

Fifth was split between the new WWE Women’s Tag champs.

It was all AEW from there. The Salt of the Earth for running his mouth, the BWEBSEE for giving the Dragon all he could handle, and Lucha Bros for a valiant attempt to win the Tag belts.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 24

1. Bryan Danielson

2. Solo Sikoa

3. Jon Moxley

4. Sami Zayn

5. (tie) Dakota Kai

5. (tie) IYO SKY

7. MJF

8. Chris Jericho

9. Penta El Zero M

10. Rey Fenix

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where Sam Z & Max F keep on climbing...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Sept. 17

1. Jon Moxley - 98

2. Wardlow - 56

3. CM Punk - 54

4. Dax Harwood - 41.5

5. Sami Zayn - 35

6. Gunther - 32

7. MJF - 31

8. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

8. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

8. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.