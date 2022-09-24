Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez, at the time when Bray Wyatt was fired by WWE last year, he had “an issue with being cleared” to compete. That issue was a factor in WWE’s decision to release him. Alvarez went on to say that he doesn’t know if the issue has ever been resolved.
- Regarding the story of WWE contacting more AEW wrestlers besides Malakai Black, a source in WWE heard that the company sent out feelers to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, per Fightful. Swerve Strickland is another AEW wrestler who WWE reached out to.
- F4WOnline’s Ryan Frederick says Bobby Fish tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to request their release from AEW and go back to WWE, but they told him no.
- As far as the ongoing investigation into the All Out brawl between CM Punk and The Elite is concerned, Alvarez claims that, “Nobody is communicating anything to Kenny Omega and the [Young] Bucks. Nothing. They’re absolutely one hundred percent in the dark.” The Elite have no idea when they might return to AEW.
- MJF’s renegotiated deal with AEW pays him more than $1 million per year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
- The WON reports NXT has either a “new rule” or “strong recommendation” that talent be “good enough” for television within two years or they face release. Dave Meltzer wrote that “a lot of people right now are ‘on the clock.’”
- PW Insider reports Gabe Sapolsky is back with WWE and on the creative team. It’s not known if the former ROH and Evolve booker is working on the main roster or in NXT.
