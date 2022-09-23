AAA Triplemania XXX full card revealed: Fenix world title shot, AEW champions missing

AAA is heading down the stretch run of their thirty year celebration. The lucha libre promotion went big in style with three separate Triplemania events for 2022. Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 arrives on October 15, and AAA held a press conference to reveal the full lineup.

Conspicuous by their absence are AAA tag champs FTR and AAA mixed tag champs Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo. There’s nothing to read into that. It’s just the way AAA rolled the dice to book this show. AAA did secure the services of several international wrestlers. Kamille, Johnny Caballero (aka John Morrison), Brian Cage, Willie Mack, and Flip Gordon are included in the mix as special attractions.

The Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 full card includes:

Ruleta de la Muerte Mask vs. Mask Final: Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr.

Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr. AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Fenix

Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Fenix Hair vs. Hair: Pagano vs. Cibernetico

Pagano vs. Cibernetico AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Kamille

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Kamille AAA Trios Championship: Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero (c) vs. Psycho Clown, Laredo Kid, & Bandido vs. Johnny Caballero, Brian Cage, & Sam Adonis

Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero (c) vs. Psycho Clown, Laredo Kid, & Bandido vs. Johnny Caballero, Brian Cage, & Sam Adonis Tag team #1 contender: Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs. Arez & Willie Mack vs. Myzteziz Jr. & Komander vs. Latigo & Toxin

Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs. Arez & Willie Mack vs. Myzteziz Jr. & Komander vs. Latigo & Toxin La Copa Bardahl Triplemania XXX: Microman, Chessman, Taurus, Sexy Star II, Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana, Lady Shani, Flip Gordon, Diva Salvaje, Jessy Ventura, Aerostar, La Hiedra, surprise luchadores

Microman, Chessman, Taurus, Sexy Star II, Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana, Lady Shani, Flip Gordon, Diva Salvaje, Jessy Ventura, Aerostar, La Hiedra, surprise luchadores Lucha Marvel

Villano IV and Pentagon Jr. had rough luck on the losing end of Ruleta de la Muerte tournament matches to risk their identity in the mask versus mask main event.

AAA wanted to give Hijo del Vikingo an opponent that the fans would appreciate, so they offered a vote to determine Vikingo’s Megacampeonato challenger. Fenix outscored Kenny Omega, Bandido, and others to receive the spot. Fenix is a double champ currently holding the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and AAA Latin American Championship as he looks to become a triple champ in AAA.

Pagano and Cibernetico are heated rivals with only one way to settle their beef. Hair versus hair! Expect that match to be hardcore.

Taya Valkyrie and Kamille traded barbs over social media, and now AAA made the match official for the Reina de Reinas Championship. The NWA women’s champion was a replacement for the injured Thunder Rosa. Kamille was live on the scene for the press conference in Mexico City. Her main message was that she is going to whoop Taya’s ass. It will be Kamille’s first time under the lights with a crowd of that size (19,000), but she thrives under pressure.

Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 on October 15 will be available for viewing through Fite TV (here).

