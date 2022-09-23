D-X to celebrate taking over WWE (and their 25th anniversary) next month on Raw

It’s long-form storytelling at its finest. 25 years after they debuted the quintessential Attitude Era act with the rebellious/obnoxious D-Generation X, Triple H and Shawn Michaels now run WWE.

They’re respectively the Chief Content Officer and Senior Vice-President of Talent Development Creative. So, of course Hunter and Shawn are going to celebrate finally wresting the company from the hands of Vince McMahon — and the anniversary of one of their most famous gimmicks.

They’ll do it Oct. 10 on Raw in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center...

BROOKLYN! The DX 25th Anniversary Celebration is set to take place at @wwe Monday Night RAW on October 10!



Don’t miss out, get tix now⬇️https://t.co/EsnEKRis9I pic.twitter.com/GXi1eG4ObA — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) September 23, 2022

In addition to HBK and The Game, Chyna and Rick Rude were founding members of the group. While neither are still with us, maybe we’ll see some of the other members of the group. Over the years, D-X included the New Age Outlaws (WWE Senior VP of Live Events Road Dogg & AEW star Billy Gunn), X-Pac, Mike Tyson, and current WWE co-CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon. The stable was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

Now, they’ll celebrate again on the Extreme Rules fallout episode of Raw in New York City, which I’ve heard is the crown jewel of the wrestling world. Throwing in a little AEW joke here because if you don’t think there will at least be a few of those during this party, we’ve got two words for ya.

Are you ready?