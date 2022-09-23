Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer indicated that WWE wants to book Roman Reigns vs. Tyson Fury at some point down the line.
- It’s expected that the main event of AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view in November will be Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship.
- After checking in with his sources in the WWE locker room following the Survivor Series WarGames announcement, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted the reaction to that news and all the recent changes at the company remains positive. Sapp contrasted it to the negativity he heard about following Royal Rumble earlier this year.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez mentioned there were problems with the concessions at AEW’s Grand Slam taping in Arthur Ashe Stadium, just like last year.
- Konosuke Takeshita is expected to return to the USA to wrestle for AEW in October. He’s been wrestling in Japan since mid-August.
- AEW wrestlers Luther and Serpentico have been contributing in a coaching role for a while, per Fightful.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...